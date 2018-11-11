Morning Train Accident Leaves One Woman Dead

MOBERLY -- At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday a train in Moberly struck a woman on the train tracks. The impact left the woman dead. According to police, the woman was positioned directly on the train tracks when the train hit her. The police have no clues yet on why the woman was there or where she came from, and there was no identification found on her. The only thing found with the woman was a set of keys. Her body is now at the Boone County Medical Examiner. Police hope to identify her and locate her family.