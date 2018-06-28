Moser's Upgrades Despite a Down Market

FULTON - With unemployment still on the rise in Callaway County, any signs of economic growth are welcomed.

Moser's Grocery Store in Fulton is getting a face-lift.

"It'll look like a whole new building when we're through," Moser said.

Roger Moser recently moved his grocery store into the old Gerbes location. The new store is twice the size and has injected a little variety and economic growth into the city.

"The expansion has really added product to what Moser's first had which also keeps more people shopping in the community," Callaway County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Lewis said.

It may not be the ideal economy for an expansion, but Moser says there was no way to pass up the upgrade.

"We don't like to live in a dormant community and we like to see progress," Moser said. "Right now, progress is a little hard. We had an opportunity here we couldn't pass up."

Cashing in on opportunities has been Roger's resume so far. He got his start early and has been working in mid-Missouri ever since.

"When I first got started, I was 19 and I had a little gas station in Auxvasse and it sprang from there," Moser said.

Moser opened a Save-A-Lot first, then turned it into Moser's. What would become the Moser's grocery chain started with a $500 loan. Progress has been the game plan, even if Moser claims he doesn't have one.

"I don't have time to sit around and make too many goals," Moser said. "You just take of your business and it'll take care of you."

According to local leaders, Moser is taking care of his business and the Fulton community in the process.

"Roger has been very good to the community," Lewis said. "Very good about supporting school events and chamber events. When the business supports the community then people are very supportive of that business."

Moser's employees feel that connection to Fulton too.

"It makes you feel a bigger part of the community," Moser's employee Cathy Staats said. "I think we're doing good things for Fulton and ultimately the customer benefits."

The sights and sounds of growth in an economy that's recently been quiet.

"I just appreciate the support we have from the community," Moser said. "It's a two way street and we try to remember that."

Moser says the remodel should be finished by September. He said they also bought the appliance store next to the grocery store and plan to put corporate offices in it.