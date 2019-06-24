Mosquito eggs hatch in flood waters; Jefferson City offers spraying

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is trying to prevent active mosquito breeding in flooded areas.

David Grellner, the city's environmental health manager, said department workers will use anti-mosquito spray as an emergency response, as they do not have a regular mosquito control program.

"We apply larvicide, which is a treatment for the water itself to prevent the emergence of adult mosquitos, which are biting mosquitos," he said.

Grellner said the staff is targeting stagnant pools of water.

"Mosquitos need water to breed," he said.

Zachary Lauf, a marketing manager for a store near a flooded area, said people there had not experienced any problems with mosquitos yet.

"The longer the water is here, the more often I expect many mosquitos here," he said.

Grellner said the active breeding period for mosquitos will start when the water becomes still.

"If it's constant rain, it tends to flush out creeks, which prevents mosquitos breeding because the water is moving," he said.

Grellner said not many properties had been sprayed so far, as it is challenging to do it with water levels still elevated.

"When it starts to dry up, it will be the time when people will contact us more," he said.

The Department of Planning and Protective Services regularly takes water samples to see if there are active mosquito larvae.

Jefferson City residents with standing water from flooding, or those who have mosquito problems in flooded areas, can contact the department by calling (573) 634-6410.