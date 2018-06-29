Mosquitoes in Jefferson County Positive for West Nile

HILLSBORO (AP) - Adult mosquitoes in the St. Louis area have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Jefferson County Health Department announced the findings Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports it was the first time this year mosquitoes have been collected in the county that is just south of St. Louis County.

Health officials recommend using insect repellents with DEET or Picaridin. They also recommend removing standing water in tires, cans, buckets and other containers and keeping gutters free of debris.