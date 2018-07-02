Most Accidents Slide-Offs, Patrols Says

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Friday the snow in the area caused mostly non-injury accidents, many of which came when drivers slid off the road. Troopers said those slide-off accidents kept them busy, but were manageable. Some problem areas included Interstate I-70 in Boone and Cooper Counties, as well as in Callaway County near the Montgomery County line.

"We're asking people to slow down and take their time because today we're seeing that some areas are extremly slick," said Paul Reinsch, Troop F public information officer.

Reinsch said that heavy traffic will run late Friday for holiday traveling. One Columbia man said he's going home to St. Louis and knows what he's getting into. "Once I get on the highway I'm going to go about 50. The accidents should slow traffic down," said Eric Hollenbach.

Several cars were marked on the side of Highway 63 Friday morning, indicating they need to be towed. Skid marks in the snow showed that the drivers of those cars most likely lost control. To avoid possibly colliding with other cars, Reinsch said that being aware of your surrondings is important.

"It's best to drive as far behind the car in front of you as possible," said Reinsch.

Reinsch said drivers should take care when traveling on Saturday as well.



