Most House Republicans favor special session to consider impeachment

3 months 2 weeks 5 days ago Thursday, April 26 2018 Apr 26, 2018 Thursday, April 26, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT April 26, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The latest on allegations involving Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

The Missouri House speaker says most Republicans in his chamber have signed a petition calling for a special session during which lawmakers could consider impeaching Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

House Speaker Todd Richardson did not provide specific numbers Thursday but said "well over a majority" of Republicans are on board. He also anticipates overwhelming support from Democrats.

Three-quarters of each chamber of the Legislature must sign off on a special session.

Lawmakers are to halt work May 18 on their regular session.

Greitens is to go to trial May 14 on a felony indictment accusing him of taking a compromising, unauthorized photo of a woman with whom he had an affair. He also faces a felony charge related to his use of a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign.

___

2:30 p.m.

A former FBI agent whose investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has drawn stern criticism from the governor's lawyers has declined to answer questions in a deposition.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired William Tisaby rather than using police for the investigation into Greitens' extramarital affair.

A grand jury in February indicted Greitens on felony invasion of privacy. He is accused of taking a compromising, unauthorized photo of the woman. The affair was in 2015, before he was elected.

Tisaby appeared for a deposition on Thursday but invoked his constitutional right not to incriminate himself.

Greitens also was charged last week with computer tampering related to his use of a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign.

___

11:15 a.m.

A lawyer for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is arguing that Attorney General Josh Hawley should be barred from investigating the governor because of critical comments potentially motivated by Hawley's candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

During a court hearing Thursday, Greitens' attorney Jim Bennett said Hawley displayed a "personal interest" when he called upon Greitens to resign. Hawley's comment came after a House investigatory panel released a report earlier this month detailing allegations of sexual misconduct by Greitens.

An attorney for Hawley argued Thursday that the resignation call showed leadership and was unrelated to Hawley's separate investigation of Greitens' alleged political use of a charity donor list. Both Hawley and Greitens are Republicans.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem issued no immediate ruling

More News

Grid
List

Assistant police chief addresses recent violence in downtown Columbia
Assistant police chief addresses recent violence in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Assistant Police Chief John Gordon says the police department will be beefing up patrols in downtown Columbia this... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:30:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer concedes defeat in Republican primary
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer concedes defeat in Republican primary
KANSAS CITY - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced he is conceding the race for the Republican nomination for the governorship.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:18:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Lawsuits seek to remove 2 Missouri marijuana ballot measures
Lawsuits seek to remove 2 Missouri marijuana ballot measures
JOPLIN (AP) — A Missouri organizer for a medical marijuana initiative is suing to remove two other related initiatives from... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 7:18:59 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

MU Researchers hit "milestone" that could help treat cancer
MU Researchers hit "milestone" that could help treat cancer
COLUMBIA - MU researchers say they've hit a "milestone" in developing a cancer treatment that could be more effective than... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 6:57:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Judge rules gas tax ballot does not violate the state constitution
Judge rules gas tax ballot does not violate the state constitution
JEFFERSON CITY - Voters will now be able to decide whether or not they approve of a gas tax increase,... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Judge rules against insurance company in Ryan Ferguson lawsuit
Judge rules against insurance company in Ryan Ferguson lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled against Traveler Indemnity Company in a lawsuit stemming from Ryan Ferguson's wrongful prosecution and conviction... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Tia Coleman wants 'death trap' duck boats banned
Tia Coleman wants 'death trap' duck boats banned
(CNN) -- The Indiana woman who lost nine members of her family in a duck boat sinking last month in... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 4:56:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

New law requires drivers to turn in temporary license tags
New law requires drivers to turn in temporary license tags
COLUMBIA - A new state law on temporary license permits is just two weeks away from being enforced. The... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 4:02:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Police investigate death of Versailles man, girlfriend arrested
Police investigate death of Versailles man, girlfriend arrested
VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, and Versailles police... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:45:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Parents worry about overcrowding in Columbia Public Schools
Parents worry about overcrowding in Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA - With school starting today for Columbia Public Schools students, some construction projects are finished while others are just... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Driver injured in car crash on Missouri River Bridge
Driver injured in car crash on Missouri River Bridge
Jefferson City - One person was injured in a car crash on the Missouri River Bridge on Tuesday. The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Judge rules in state's favor over fuel tax ballot issue
Judge rules in state's favor over fuel tax ballot issue
JEFFERSON CITY - An Osage County judge ruled in favor of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Aschroft on Tuesday in... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:34:43 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Highway patrol investigating Macon County deputy-involved in shooting
Highway patrol investigating Macon County deputy-involved in shooting
BEVIER - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Macon County. The man whom a... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 10:32:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Several fires reported along railroad in Mexico
Several fires reported along railroad in Mexico
MEXICO - Authorities responded to several small fires along railroad tracks running through town on Monday. Norfolk Southern Railroad... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 9:59:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

The Latest: Compound defendants to be released pending trial
The Latest: Compound defendants to be released pending trial
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy, makeshift compound in New Mexico (all... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:06:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Nebraska poised to carry out first execution since 1997
Nebraska poised to carry out first execution since 1997
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska is preparing to carry out its first execution since 1997 on Tuesday in a bewildering... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 6:06:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate candidates weigh in on ballot initiatives
Missouri Senate candidates weigh in on ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill says she supports measures on Missouri's November ballot to increase the state's... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man who found a dog "hopping" along Highway 54 with his legs and muzzle taped says... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 9:47:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 71°
5am 70°
6am 72°
7am 71°