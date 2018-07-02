Most Program Helps Families Pay for College

The Legacy Fund is an extension of the Most Program, and allows savings in a program account to be matched up to $50 by the state treasury department.

"It's my goal as state treasurer to make sure every child in this state has an opportunity to go to college, because that is our future," said Steelman.

Unclaimed property funds will finance the legacy funds. Steelman hopes the fund will initially generate $50 million with interest payments generating about $2.5 million a year for the matching fund.