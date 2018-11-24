Most St. Louis-Area Bus Drivers Back on Job

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A day after nearly 100 St. Louis-area bus drivers called in sick, most are back to work.

Metro transit agency buses were running on time Tuesday, with just nine drivers calling in sick.

That was a big change from Monday, when several routes were delayed. Metro has about 880 bus drivers and 110 MetroLink light rail operators.

Contract talks between Metro and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788 have gone on for several months, but union leaders say they did not encourage drivers to call in sick. Still, they say drivers may have been frustrated by the lack of progress in contract negotiations.