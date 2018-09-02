Most Students Injured in KC Area Bus Crash Out of Hospital

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Nearly all of the 22 Missouri sixth-grade girls injured in a school bus accident in Kansas are out of the hospital.

The driver the bus that went off Kansas Highway 7 near Bonner Springs, Kan., on Wednesday remains hospitalized Thursday at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

The Kansas City Star reports three of the 22 Pembroke Hill students hospitalized after the crash were released from four hospitals. Conditions of the three others were not available.

The Kansas Highway Patrol's preliminary report says when the bus went off the road, the driver applied the brakes and tried to steer back onto the highway, but the back of the bus slid sideways down an embankment and overturned.

The students were on the way to an overnight camp when the crash occurred.