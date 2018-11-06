`Most Wanted' Counterfeiter Sentenced in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis County man charged with counterfeiting in four states has been sentenced in Missouri to nearly seven years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 34-year-old Dante Sumlar was sentenced Thursday for producing and passing more than $400,000 worth of counterfeit checks. The crimes took place from 2006 until last year in Missouri, Alabama, Texas and Florida.

Sumlar pleaded guilty in June to charges from several states. Sumlar was formerly on the Secret Service "Most Wanted Fugitives" list. Prosecutors said he lived in the St. Louis area under the alias "Micah Riggins" for three years while being sought on the Alabama charges.

Investigators said Sumlar produced and presented hundreds of phony checks at stores and banks, sometimes using check cashers who split the proceeds with him.