"Most Wanted Fugitive" arrested after tri-county manhunt

OSAGE COUNTY - A man on the run since Friday in Maries County was captured Wednesday morning in Osage County.

Deputies say 23-year-old Shay Vinson crashed a car during a chase Friday before fleeing the scene on foot and leaving an injured person trapped in the vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the Maries County Sheriff's Office said the car was reportedly the second vehicle he stole Friday.

Helicopter and K-9 units searched Maries County Roads 405 and 402 near Route EE while deputies warned residents to lock their doors and vehicles.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office said they received a tip that Vinson was staying in a residence on Route CC near Linn.

Vinson attempted to flee on foot when deputies arrived to take him into custody Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post. He received medial treatment as a precaution.

Vinson was named a "Most Wanted Fugitive" in Gasconade County on Monday. He was wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and parole violation in Osage County and for several vehicle thefts in Gasconade County.

He was previously arrested in November 2018 for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

In that arrest, deputies say Vinson was found in a closet after trying to run out the back door of a Gasconade County home before seeing a law enforcement officer and hiding.