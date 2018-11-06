Mother Accused of Allowing Sex with Daughter

STEELVILLE (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman is facing charges for allegedly taking nude pictures of her middle school-aged daughter, posting them on the Internet and allowing men to have sex with the child.

The Washington Missourian reports that the woman from Steelville, Mo., was charged Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child. She is jailed on $50,000 bond.

Police say the mother took photos of the child and sent them to men she met online. Investigators say the woman allowed men to have sex with the girl in exchange for money.