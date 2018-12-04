Mother accused of driving car into river pleads not guilty

Source: The Associated Press
By: The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A 26-year-old Missouri woman accused of driving her car into the Kansas River has pleaded not guilty in her daughter’s drowning.

Scharron Dingledine, of Columbia, Missouri, pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Dingledine is accused of driving into the river near downtown Lawrence on Aug. 3 in an effort to kill her children and herself.

Rescuers pulled Dingledine and her 1-year-old son, Elijah Lake, from the water soon but were not able to save her 5-year-old daughter, Amiyah Bradley. The child’s body was recovered from the river the next day.

Dingledine was found competent in August to stand trial.

She remains in custody on $1 million bond.

