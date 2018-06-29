Mother Accused of Leaving Nine-Year-Old in Hotel

FENTON, Mo. (AP) -- An Indianapolis woman is jailed in St. Louis County, accused of leaving her 9-year-old son alone at a hotel while she went out drinking.

The 29-year-old woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of child endangerment. Formal charges were not filed as of Tuesday morning.

Concerns were raised Monday when workers at a business near the Stratford Inn in Fenton found woman's clothes and a purse. Police traced the items to the hotel and found the boy alone in the room. Police used dogs and helicopters to search for the woman. It wasn't clear how she was found. She told officers she went out for drinks and didn't mean to leave her son alone for so long.

The boy was in temporary state custody until his grandfather could take him.