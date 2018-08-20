Mother and Son Admit Murder

Rhonda Burgess of St. Joseph disappeared in November of 1981. Her remains were found in nearby Andrew County in May of this year. Her former mother-in-law, Shirley Milbourn, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Buchanan County Circuit Court to second-degree murder. Milbourn's 44-year-old son, Michael, pleaded guilty to abandoning a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, because he cleaned up the crime scene and buried the body. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge against Michael Milbourn in exchange for his plea. Shirley Milbourn said she shot Rhonda Burgess twice at her home while Burgess and Michael argued. Sentencing for both Milbourns is set for Jan. 27.