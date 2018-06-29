Mother, baby escape injury after steel plate falls into car

PEVELY (AP) — An eastern Missouri mother and her baby are injured but shaken after a steel plate fell off a railroad bridge and crashed through the back window of their car.

Mindy Damica of Pevely was driving beneath a railroad bridge on Route Z Wednesday night when the plate fell from the bridge, smashing the rear window, near her daughter's car seat. Damica found holes in the car's roof and trunk lid, in addition to the smashed window.

Her 12-week-old daughter, Reilly, was covered in glass, but unhurt.

BNSF Railway spokesman Andy Williams says the steel plate was used to hold tracks to railroad ties. He called it unusual for one to come loose. He says the company is covering all of Damica's expenses.