Mother Charged in Son's Death

2007

Twenty-five-year-old Crystal Bolte of Bunceton also is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child in the June 29th death of Colby Bolte. Bolte's boyfriend, Cory Gaddy, has already been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in Colby's death. Cooper County Prosecuting Attorney Doug Abele says the couple also each face child abuse charges involving Bolte's two-year-old daughter. The Division of Family Services currently has custody of the girl.