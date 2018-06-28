Mother, child hide in bathroom during Jefferson City robbery

JEFFERSON CITY - One suspect remains at large after a robbery at a Jefferson City apartment complex.

A mother and her two-year-old child hid in the bathroom of their apartment during the robbery Monday night.

Jefferson City Police responded to a call at the Broadmoor apartments around 10:30 p.m.

Officers determined that three men were involved and two are acquaintances of the mother and were already inside of the residence.

Police say the third robber forced his way into the apartment before showing a handgun and demanding everyone to get on the ground.

According to a news release, the suspects fled the scene after stealing items from the apartment.

Police say they arrested 18-year-olds William D. Murry and Antonio L. Jones. Both face pending charges of first degree robbery, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Broadmoor resident Wesley Barnhart says this incident doesn't make safety a concern for him.

"He says he feels safe here," Barnhart says. "He's seen a lot of cops coming by watching this place here and nothing has happened, but we know nothing about the break-in last night, so we don't know anything about that."

Barnhart says he has only lived in the complex for about a month.