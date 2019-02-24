Mother, daughter injured in Highway 63 crash

BOONE COUNTY - A mother and daughter are recovering after a crash on Highway 63 Saturday morning.

MSHP crash reports said troopers were dispatched to a single-car crash on Highway 63 near the Boone-Callaway county line around 11:45 a.m.

According to the report, 42-year-old Wendi Scheer was driving southbound when her minivan hydroplaned, went off the road and crashed into a tree.

Wendi and her 6-year-old daughter Landrie Scheer were both taken to University Hospital with moderate injuries.

The report said Wendi Scheer was not wearing a seatbelt, but the child was. Scheer told KOMU 8 News the report is inaccurate and she was wearing a seatbelt.