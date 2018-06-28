Mother, Grandmother to Face Trial in Death of Girl

Karen Davenport and her mother, Linda Walsham, are charged with voluntary manslaughter, with involuntary manslaughter as an alternative count. Hannah Davenport of Anderson died in January. Authorities said she was malnourished and deprived of medical care that she needed because of a birth defect that affected the digestive process. McDonald County prosecutors said the women ignored doctors' warnings that Hannah would need a special diet and regular doctor visits. A defense attorney questioned whether doctors had told the women that the girl would need extra care throughout her life, as well as the medical examiner's conclusion that she died of malnutrition and dehydration.