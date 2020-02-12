Mother Nature may be good for your mental health
Mother Nature can be good for your mental health, according to research from the University of Wollongong in South Wales.
Australian researchers studied data from 47,000 adults living in cities. The results showed the more exposure a person had to trees, the less likely there were to report psychological distress. However, being exposed to only grass resulted in higher psychological distress.
