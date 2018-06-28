Mother Nature Strikes Out at Columbia Little League Fans

Brittany Ausmus' brother played in Friday night's game.

"I'm lucky to have him as a brother. I'm very proud of him," she said.

Ausmus wanted to go to Williamsport, Pa., but she had to work.

"My whole family's there, except for me," she added. "It was a tough decision, very tough."

So, Ausmus and her friends thought the mall's viewing party would be a good place to watch the game. There was food, excitement and a lot of happy Little League World Series viewers. But, a storm killed the satellite signal and there was no more television.

But despite the problems, and a quick change of plans, Ausmus said just seeing her brother play in the Little League World Series is something that's beyond exciting.

"When we won the championship game, there was not a dry eye inside, we were all in tears. If we win tonight, that's awesome, and if we don't, you know, I'm so proud of every single one of them, just for getting that far," she said.