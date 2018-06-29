Mother of Emaciated Mo. Child Pleads Guilty

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) - A Joplin woman whose daughter weighed barely 12 pounds when she was 3 years old has pleaded guilty to child abuse or neglect.

The plea deal made on Monday limits the potential prison time for 28-year-old Beth A. Williams to no more than 15 years. Williams had been facing one charge of first-degree assault and two counts of child endangerment.

Her daughter was removed from her care in July 2012 after she was taken unconscious to a Joplin hospital.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal action on the plea bargain and set Williams' sentencing for Feb. 17.

The Joplin Globe reports Williams' domestic partner, Christina Haidle, is charged with first-degree assault and two counts of child endangerment in the case. She's pleaded not guilty.