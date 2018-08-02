Mother of man fatally shot by Kansas City police sues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The mother of a 24-year-old man fatally shot by Kansas City police in 2013 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners and the officer who shot her son.

The Kansas City Star reported that Narene Stokes-James filed the lawsuit on Thursday. Her son, Ryan Stokes, was shot and killed by a police officer at the end of a foot chase in downtown Kansas City.

Police said Stokes, a black man, had a gun and did not obey commands to show his hands. Stokes' family disputes that he had a gun and say he might not have heard the commands.

The police officer was not indicted in the shooting.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.