Mother of Suspect in Robbery Attempt Turns Son In

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City woman who spotted her 16-year-old son on surveillance video of an attempted restaurant holdup is getting praise and criticism for hauling him before police.

The teen is one of three people suspected of trying to hold up a Church's Chicken on Sunday night. They fled when a manager wrestled a gun away.

The mother saw surveillance tape on a TV news report and took her son to a police station Monday night, securing him in her car by hitting the child safety locks.

KMBC-TV reports the restaurant manager is grateful to the woman, who stopped with her son at the restaurant on the way to the police station. But police say she's also getting grief from some people for her decision to turn him in.