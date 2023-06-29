COLUMBIA - The mother of the suspect arrested in connection to Thursday's manhunt spoke out about her son and his arrest.
Police took Brandt Feutz, 36, into custody after conducting an extensive manhunt near the Old Hawthorne area in Columbia on Thursday, according the Columbia Police Department (CPD).
Officers said they found Feutz in northern Boone County around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. CPD stated he was arrested peacefully.
Prosecutors filed two felony charges against Feutz Thursday, including arson and harassment in the first degree. Court documents say Feutz allegedly set his mother's garage and two vehicles on fire.
According to his mother, Mirra Greenway, the incident was very out of character for her son. She said over the years, he had developed mental health issues.
"He's gone through some sort of psychotic break episode," Greenway said.
Greenway said Feutz had been in and out of prison for nearly 15 years and had developed PTSD, among other medical issues.
"He has had many medical needs denied over the years," Greenway said. "I knew that was getting worse by the hours."
Greenway said as a mom, having to get police involved was a difficult decision to make.
"It's really hard to wrap your heart around something that your head knows," Greenway said.
However, she stated she knew it was the right thing to do for her son.
"For a mother, you love, but you have to let your brain be bigger in knowing what's the best fr everybody involved," Greenway said.
Greenway said she hopes she'll be able to sleep better tonight knowing her son was arrested peacefully.
"[CPD was] reassuring me that they were trying to take him peacefully, and they did," Greenway said.
Additionally, there is also a Go Fund Me started to recover Greenway's car. Greenway stated she was grateful for all of the support from the community these past few days.