Mother's Day 5K Raises Funds for Free Mammogram Testing

MOBERLY - 871 people participated in the 6th annual, Run 4 Her Life 5K, Sunday for Mother's Day. The proceeds from this event go to Randolph County United way to help support people that can't afford to get mammograms.

Breast cancer survivor Sandy Oliver said her discounted mammogram saved her life last June.

'It has meant for me (pauses), life," Oliver said. "I'm so excited because all of my kids got to make it, but so much family was here and it lets me know to thank God because I'm still alive and yet here to walk."

Last year's event raised $18,000 and event coordinator Lori Turk said she thinks this year's run/walk will surpass the goal of $20,000.

"It's a lot of work, but the benefit that you get from it is that your heart is full today when you see all of these families and when you see all the pink shirts, the survivors," Turk said.

The 5K included an obstacle course with an array of different challenges including a walk across a plank over a creek, running with jugs of water and jumping through old tires. The obstacles are meant to symbolize the struggles of fighting breast cancer.