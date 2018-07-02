Mother says Joplin School Shooter was Bullied

JOPLIN - The mother of a 13-year-old Joplin boy charged in a bloodless shooting at his middle school says the boy had been bullied and injured by other students. Norma White told the online Joplin Daily her son often came home crying and begging not to be sent back to the school. White did not directly blame the shooting on the bullying, but says she now wishes she had done more to raise the problem with school officials. She said she mentioned it at parent-teacher conferences but never filed a complaint with school administrators. The boy -- who has not been named by The Associated Press because of his age -- attends Joplin's Memorial Middle School. Authorities say he pointed a weapon at students and administrators October Ninth and fired one shot into the ceiling. Nobody was injured, and he left after the gun jammed. Since the incident at Memorial, the Joplin school district is implementing a new anti-bullying program.