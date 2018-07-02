Mother searches for missing man with mental illness

COLUMBIA - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking people to help locate a missing 19-year-old male. Tyler Brown's mother said he suffers from depression and schizophrenia and may not be taking his medications.



Brown is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He may use the nickname B. Brown.

His mother, LaDora Johnson, said Brown first went missing Sept. 27 and she wanted to give him time to come home, so she waited until after Nov. 1 to contact police.

She said officers investigated but hit a road block. Johnson said one detective told her that, without any leads, there was nothing more the department could do because Brown is an adult.

Johnson said it's possible Brown traveled to Colorado because he had expressed interest in the availability of medical marijuana there.

Johnson she contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in early December.

The center issued a media advisory Wednesday saying anyone with information s asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Raymore Police Department at 816-331-0530.