Mother sentenced to 7 years in prison for death of her son

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A woman was sentenced to seven years in prison in the death of her 1-year-old son.

The St. Joseph News-Press reported the sentence was imposed Monday in Buchanan County Circuit Court against Sasha Lizar.

In entering a guilty plea last month, Lizar told the court she left her son, Carter Lizar, with a man and a woman for two days in August. When she returned, the three adults used methamphetamine while the child napped.

She says she left for a convenience store as Carter was waking up and that he was limp when she returned. The prosecutor alleges that the man shook Carter and then hit his head on something. The boy died several days later. The man is charged with felony abuse/neglect of a child.