Mother Singers Share More Than a Tune

More than six decades later, nearly all of the Mother Singers groups have disbanded.

"We think that we're likely one of the last surviving mother singers groups in the nation," vocalist Gertie Combs said.

The key to their longevity lies not only in a talented director and a lively sheet of music. The secret to their success lies in themselves.

"I never lacked for someone to come or send cards or call," Mother Singers Director Pat Wallace said.

Some of the Mother Singers call their weekly meetings "Thursday Therapy." It's not surprising for many years, Mother Singers had a waiting list to become a member. These singers share more than just a sheet of music.

The group is trying to attract more young mothers to its ranks. For more information contact director Pat Wallace at (573) 445-2973.

Mother Singers Upcoming Performances

Nov. 16: Columbia Manor and Southampton Place

Nov. 30: Boone Landing and the Bluff's

Dec. 7: The Terrace and Candlelight Lodge

Dec. 14: Lenoir Manor and Convalescent Center