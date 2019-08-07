Mother speaks out after alleged murder of daughter in 2006

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Monday after a man was arrested in Wisconsin in connection with a missing persons case from 2006.

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, Keith Comfort went to police in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and made statements implicating himself in the death of Megan Nicole Shultz. Columbia detectives are traveling to Lake Geneva to talk to Comfort.

Shultz was reported missing in Columbia in August 2006. At the time, Comfort told investigators Megan had walked away from their home on Amelia Street after an argument and never come back.

Court documents filed Monday detailed statements Comfort, 37, made to police in Lake Geneva. According to the probable cause statement, Comfort detailed the night Shultz disappeared.

He said he was at work when Shultz called him and said she had just ripped someone off in a drug deal. The statement said when Comfort got home, Shultz was "frantic, yelling and 'swinging' her arms at him." Comfort told police he grabbed Shultz by the neck and took her to the ground, strangling her. He then said when he realized she wasn't breathing, he put her body in a garbage bag and "threw her into the...dumpster" of their apartment complex.

A missing persons report was filed the next day when Shultz's mother asked about her.

Debra Shultz, Megan's mother, said she felt in her heart that Comfort had killed Megan, but could never prove it.

"I hired detectives, I talked to bounty hunters and retired marshalls. I searched from one end of the country to the other," Shultz said. "That was very frustrating for many years. I just felt like something had happened in that apartment that one fateful night, and it did. Her life ended in that apartment on Amelia Street."

Shultz said she was a part of the effort in searching for her daughter.

"I put up flyers everywhere and her poster was listed on the rest stops all over Missouri. I gave everything I could to the police department and I continued to search," Shultz said. "I went through depression as any mother would but I still kept searching."

Shultz said she is frustrated and has a lot of mixed feelings.

"As the years go by, you want to hope that she is happy and living a good life some place out there, but deep down you know that she is gone," Shultz said. "She was a beautiful girl and she was very talented musically."

Comfort is in custody at Walworth County Sheriff's Office with a $1 million cash only bond.