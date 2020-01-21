Mother, student arrested in two fights at Battle High School

1 year 11 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 01 2018 Feb 1, 2018 Thursday, February 01, 2018 1:15:00 PM CST February 01, 2018 in News
By: Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director
Amanda Christine Dubuque

COLUMBIA - Two different fights at Battle High School Wednesday led to charges against one student and the mother of another student.

Police said Amanda Christine Dubuque engaged in a fight with juvenile students at the entrance of the school and struck one of them. Police said Dubuque also encouraged the disturbance, which her daughter was involved in.

Dubuque is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Earlier in the day, police said, student Jered L. McPike struck an administrator who was searching him. Police said the blow came as the administrator was pulling a baggie filled with marijuana from McPike's pants pocket. 

Police said McPike ran from the office and struck another school official with a door, then ran into a third administrator and fought with them.

A school resource officer told police all three administrators were hurt, one with a lump on the head, another with a sore ankle and back and the third with a cut hand and shoulder pain.

McPike is facing charges of assault and drug distribution.

More News

Grid
List

Lucky's Market in Columbia to stay open as other locations close
Lucky's Market in Columbia to stay open as other locations close
COLUMBIA—Lucky's Market in Columbia will remain open, while the two other Missouri stores, and others across the country will... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 8:19:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Next round of winter weather possible Wednesday afternoon
STORM MODE: Next round of winter weather possible Wednesday afternoon
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system is on its way to Missouri and could lead to icy roads and minor... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 7:44:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in Weather

Man and dog travel 50 states in 50 weeks, make a stop in Columbia
Man and dog travel 50 states in 50 weeks, make a stop in Columbia
COLUMBIA - One man and his dog are wrapping up a cross-country adventure that is far from ordinary. Michael Angelo... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 5:05:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

City of Columbia preparing for possible winter weather
City of Columbia preparing for possible winter weather
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is preparing on Wednesday morning for possible winter weather. A 22 person work crew... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 5:00:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

New City of Columbia Fire Chief hopes to be accessible to the community
New City of Columbia Fire Chief hopes to be accessible to the community
COLUMBIA - New Fire Chief Andy Woody always knew he wanted to be a firefighter because he grew up around... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 4:42:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Father's latest push for coroner training bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Father's latest push for coroner training bill
JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday marks what Jay Minor is hoping will be the first day of his last legislative session.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:29:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in Continuous News

Pinnacle Hospital employees head to job fairs in search of a fresh start
Pinnacle Hospital employees head to job fairs in search of a fresh start
BOONVILLE - Kelsey Breshears only worked at Pinnacle Hospital for a year, and now she's on the hunt for a... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:11:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Bill would eliminate life sentences for Missouri minors
Bill would eliminate life sentences for Missouri minors
JEFFERSON CITY - Bobby Bostic wasn't supposed to see freedom after his prison conviction at age 16 - his sentence... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 2:31:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Walmart shooter fired gun toward employees, customers
Walmart shooter fired gun toward employees, customers
COLUMBIA - The man accused of opening fire inside of Walmart on West Broadway on Friday night threatened to kill... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 2:19:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Man who opened fire at KC club had past weapon charge dropped
Man who opened fire at KC club had past weapon charge dropped
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A gunman who opened fire outside of a Kansas City nightclub, killing a woman and... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 1:10:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Crash report: 20 vehicles involved in crash at Missouri River Bridge
Crash report: 20 vehicles involved in crash at Missouri River Bridge
ROCHEPORT - Twenty vehicles crashed on Monday at the I-70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. The Missouri State Highway... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:45:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Boeing has officially stopped making 737 Max airplanes
Boeing has officially stopped making 737 Max airplanes
(RENTON, Wash.) - The Boeing 737 Max is officially on hold. The assembly line in Renton, Washington, has stopped... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 9:39:00 AM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Job fair for displaced Pinnacle employees
Job fair for displaced Pinnacle employees
COLUMBIA - Former Pinnacle Hospital employees have the opportunity to find a new job at the job fair hosted by... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:38:00 AM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Former KBIA, KOMU News Director Rod Gelatt Dies
Former KBIA, KOMU News Director Rod Gelatt Dies
COLUMBIA - Missouri School of Journalism Professor Emeritus Rod Gelatt died Sunday January 19, at his home in Arizona. He... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 6:14:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Local fans react to Kansas City Chiefs win
Local fans react to Kansas City Chiefs win
COLUMBIA - The Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship victory brought celebration and excitement to fans in Columbia yesterday. Teller's Gallery... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 2:59:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Westbound I-70 reopened at Missouri River Bridge
UPDATE: Westbound I-70 reopened at Missouri River Bridge
ROCHEPORT — As of 3:45 p.m., the westbound lane of I-70 at the Missouri River bridge is now open, according... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 2:29:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Pulaski County deputies rescue female driver from car in low water crossing
Pulaski County deputies rescue female driver from car in low water crossing
PULASKI COUNTY - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department rescued a female driver from her car stuck in a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 2:08:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Braving the snow to remember MLK at Battle Gardens
Braving the snow to remember MLK at Battle Gardens
COLUMBIA - The snow and bitter cold did not stop the NAACP's Columbia chapter from remembering Martin Luther King, Jr.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 12:15:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
12am 29°
1am 28°
2am 28°
3am 28°