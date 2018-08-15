Mother urges those to stop texting and driving after a loss

COLUMBIA - Mariah West was 18-years-old when she was on her way to Springfield. the day before her high school graduation to watch a friends baseball game when she received a text that changed her life forever.

The text read: "Where U At"

"It was a matter of seconds of her taking her eye off the road, to the phone and to slide into the semi and to overcompensate and flip into the median and over into the next lane of traffic," said West's Pastor, Sam Whatley.

West was ejected from the car. West was taken to the hospital and was in a coma before passing away.

West's mother Merry Dye described her has bubbly, generous, and just a sweetheart. Dye said the last conversation she had with her daughter was, "See you when I get home."

She hopes her daughters story will influence others to put the phone down while driving.

Missouri is one of six states that allows texting and driving for those 21 and older.

Jefferson City senator David Pearce pre-filed a bill that would ban texting and driving for all ages.

Last year's legislative session saw multiple bills that delt with distracted driving but all failed to pass.