Mother Using University Village Daycare "Terrified" by Collapse

6 years 2 months 4 days ago Sunday, February 23 2014 Feb 23, 2014 Sunday, February 23, 2014 2:21:00 PM CST February 23, 2014 in News
By: Devon Fasbinder, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A mother who uses the University Apartments' Student Parent Center said Sunday she is terrified by the collapse that happened Saturday.

"Learning about the structural problems at University Village is really terrifying for me because my kids play under one of those walkways all the time," mother Naomi Clark said. "I can't think about what would have happened if this had happened during the day."

Clark has a 5-year-old daughter and an 18-month-old son who have attended the Student Parent Center since each of them was 6 months old. Clark said, up to this point, she didn't have major concerns regarding the structure of the building because she normally just drops her kids off and then goes to work.

University of Missouri housing crews put up wooden supports across the housing complex Sunday, including the Student Parent Center. Workers cleaned up the area where the walkway collapsed and worked on adding additional supports Sunday.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Suspect in Deonte Gainwell shooting pleads guilty
Suspect in Deonte Gainwell shooting pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - The man accused in the January 2019 shooting of Deonte Gainwell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday.... More >>
57 minutes ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:33:10 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Ramp closure scheduled along route 63 in Columbia
Ramp closure scheduled along route 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA- The northbound entrance ramp from Boone County Route AC to U.S. Route 63 will now be closed Thursday April,... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:22:00 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

America's economy just had the worst quarter since 2008
America's economy just had the worst quarter since 2008
(CNN) -- The US economy contracted for the first time in nearly six years between January and March, as the... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 7:57:18 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

EmVP: Strangers share their RVs with healthcare workers
EmVP: Strangers share their RVs with healthcare workers
CLARK - On a breezy morning, Jennipher Burris stands outside the camper parked in her driveway adjusting the rug blown... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:37:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in Top Stories

Man arrested after MSHP find gun, marijuana at traffic stop
Man arrested after MSHP find gun, marijuana at traffic stop
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) arrested a 31-year-old man on multiple charges after pulling him over... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 7:28:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Hundreds without power in Mid-Missouri after Tuesday storms
Hundreds without power in Mid-Missouri after Tuesday storms
MISSOURI - After a round of storms on Tuesday evening, 880 households have been left without power in Missouri. ... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 6:29:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in an email sent to season ticket holders that Mizzou... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Missing Osage Beach woman found
UPDATE: Missing Osage Beach woman found
UPDATE: The endangered silver advisory has been cancelled. Griffith was located safe in Camdenton. OSAGE BEACH - The... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:37:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Slow processing times plaguing second round of PPP loan applications
Slow processing times plaguing second round of PPP loan applications
COLUMBIA - Local businesses looking for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for billions of federal stimulus funds through... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Columbia Police identify human remains found on April 14
BREAKING: Columbia Police identify human remains found on April 14
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has identified human remains found on April 14 near I-70 Drive NW and Stadium... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 3:48:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

RV sellers take a hit as the pandemic continues
RV sellers take a hit as the pandemic continues
WENTZVILLE - Spring is an important time of the year for RV sellers in Missouri because camping season in state... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 3:15:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Another former caregiver pleads guilty in Carl DeBrodie case
Another former caregiver pleads guilty in Carl DeBrodie case
FULTON - Mary K. Paulo, a former employee of a Missouri residential treatment facility, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Budget, COVID-19 relief top agenda for state lawmakers in final weeks
Budget, COVID-19 relief top agenda for state lawmakers in final weeks
JEFFERSON CITY - As state lawmakers return to the capitol for the final three weeks of the 2020 legislative session,... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
COLUMBIA— The University of Missouri has agreed to a three-game football series with Florida Atlantic University beginning in 2027, according... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 1:41:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Cole County non-essential businesses open up
Cole County non-essential businesses open up
JEFFERSON CITY — Cole County non-essential businesses are opening back up after the county's stay-at-home order expired on Saturday, April... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 1:07:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Lakeside businesses adapt operations as summer approaches
Lakeside businesses adapt operations as summer approaches
LAKE OF THE OZARKS – As the state prepares to re-open, lakeside businesses are gearing up for an unusual season... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:23:00 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

No one injured in Tuesday morning fire
No one injured in Tuesday morning fire
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:15:51 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
10am 50°
11am 51°
12pm 51°
1pm 53°