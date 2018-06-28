Mother who locked girl in closet found guilty of child abuse

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri mother accused of forcing her emaciated 10-year-old daughter to eat, sleep and go to the bathroom inside a locked closet has been found guilty of assault and child abuse.

Police officers responding to a child abuse hotline call in June 2012 found the 32-pound girl barricaded inside a closet that reeked of urine in a Kansas City apartment.

The mother was charged with first-degree assault, child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. A Jackson County jury on Friday found the woman guilty on all charges.

The Associated Press is not naming the mother to protect the child's identity.

The mother's lawyers say she hasn't received proper mental health treatment. Prosecutors say the woman locked the girl up because she was disobedient.