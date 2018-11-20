Motivational Speaker Eric Thomas to Visit Smith-Cotton

SEDALIA, MO -- Eric Thomas, a renowned motivational speaker from the Detroit area, will be at Smith-Cotton High School on Thursday, July 19 in the Heckart Performing Arts Center at 10:00 am. He will be delivering the message "Success is the Only Option".

The event is being presented by the Smith-Cotton Basketball program in conjunction with the S-C Athletic Department to benefit its student-athletes and staff. However, the entire community is invited to attend this free event.

The focus of the presentation is achieving success while overcoming obstacles and is appropriate for people of all ages and walks of life. If you would like additional information, please call 660-851-5307.