Motor vehicle crash on US-50 leads to death of 51-year-old female

SEDALIA - A Sedalia woman was pronounced dead following a crash near Sedalia on Nov. 16.

51-year-old Janna McQueen was traveling Eastbound on US-50 when she traveled into the westbound lane and struck a tractor trailer head on, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report also reveals that after the crash, McQueen was transported by Life Flight to University Hospital in Columbia.