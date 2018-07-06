Motorcycle Crashes on I-70 Near Boonville

COOPER COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Donald Hawkins, 39, of Columbia died in a motorcycle accident on I-70 West Tuesday. The accident happened at about 1:20 p.m near the 112 mile marker.

According to a crash report from the highway patrol, Hawkins' 2008 Harley Davidson entered a curve, travelled off the left side of the road, struck the median and overturned. A doctor pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.

The Cooper County Incident Page Network said the fire department requested a helicopter for a three vehicle accident. It describes "major CPR" was in progress.

Officials transported Hawkins' body to Davis Funeral Chapel in Boonville, Mo.