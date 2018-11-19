Motorcycle Driver Dies in St. Louis Co. Wreck

HAZELWOOD, Mo. - A 52-year-old motorcyclist is dead following an early-morning crash in St. Louis County.

The victim's name has not been released following the accident that happened about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday in Hazelwood. Police say the motorcycle crashed into the side of a Chevrolet Impala.

The motorcyclist was taken to DePaul Health Center in Bridgeton, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests were made and the investigation continues.