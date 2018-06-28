Motorcycle rally holds honor guard ceremony

BUCKHORN – The annual Mid-America Freedom Rally (MAFR) held an Honor Guard Ceremony Sunday afternoon. The event is a Memorial Day weekend motorcycle rally dedicated to fallen U.S. soldiers. More than 1,300 motorcyclists were in attendance.

MAFR Chairman Dale Thomas said Memorial Day is important to the motorcyclists.

“The event is to celebrate the lost lives of our veterans throughout this nation, to honor them and to cherish them – to cherish their service,” Thomas said.

Several of the attendees were war veterans and volunteered to hold the flags in the honor guard ceremony. MAFR treasurer Pat Green said they always have an abundance of volunteers for the ceremony.

“The people who actually do the holding of the flags, they are veterans themselves,” Green said. “It varies from year to year about who does it. It’s volunteer basis and we never have a shortage of volunteers for holding those flags.”

During the ceremony, veterans also read a Johnny Cash poem, "Ragged Old Flag."

The Mid-America Freedom Rally is sponsored by local Freedom of Road Riders chapters. Freedom of Road Riders is a Missouri not-for-profit motorcycle rights organization.