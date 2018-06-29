Motorcycles Roar Into Centralia for "Bike Blessing"

CENTRALIA - Mid-Missouri motorcyclists revved their engines Sunday morning in Centralia to commemorate the ninth-annual "Bike Blessing" event, bringing dozens of bikers together for a loud and festive atmosphere.

The event at New Beginnings Christian Center drew an energetic crowd even on an overcast morning with the chance of rain lingering. With food, bikes and a free concert, families observed bikers ride into the church's parking lot group by group. The leader of the Mexico Bond Slaves motorcycle club-- who preferred to be called by his road name, Opie-- said he looks forward to this event.

"We love to ride," Opie said. "That's why we do it."