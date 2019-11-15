Motorcycles rumble through Randolph County for 34th annual toy run

2 weeks 4 days 14 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News
By: Avery Everett, KOMU 8 Reporter
MOBERLY – Trustee’s Cycle Shop held its 34th annual Randolph County Toy Run Sunday afternoon. The event collects hundreds of donated toys and canned goods for local people in need. 

Over 300 motorcyclists participated in the run this year. Riders handed out candy to people in the streets of Moberly and Huntsville and brought nonperishable goods and toys to donate. Contributions will go to Toys for Tots, Safe Passage and the Salvation Army.

Larry Trustee, owner of the cycle shop, started the run in 1985 with just 40 motorcyclists riding behind him. He said he hoped the event would bring the local Moberly motorcycle community together and raise proceeds for those in need in the county.

“We used to go to the one up in Columbia some 40 years ago and that’s the first we had known of one around this area,” Trustee said. “Then once we opened the shop some 30 plus years ago, we decided we needed to have one for our kids.”

In recent years, Trustee said rider numbers have topped 500.  

“Good customers and good friends,” Trustee said. “Everybody participates well and are very generous. It’s just amazing.” 

The ride began at noon at the cycle shop. The fleet of motorcyclists rode over ten miles throughout the county. The run ended at Moose Lodge where Trustee arranged a chili dinner for all participants and family members.

Donations were also collected at the lodge, packing hundreds of toy trucks and stuffed bears next to cans of corn and green beans.  

Barry McKenzie, a motorcyclist who has participated in the ride for over a decade, said it's Trustee’s passion for others and loyal customer base that have kept the run alive for 34 years. 

“The big thing to get that many people out here is the goodness of motorcycle people’s hearts and the next thing is Larry Trustee,” McKenzie said. “Hundreds of thousands of people come through these doors throughout the years and know what kind of guy he is.” 

For more information about upcoming cycle shop events, visit Trustee’s Facebook page.

