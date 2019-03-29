Motorcyclist airlifted to University Hospital after early-morning crash
COOPER COUNTY - A motorcyclist from De Soto ended up at University Hospital after a crash in Cooper County on Thursday.
Frank Stogsdill, 56, was traveling southbound on Highway 5 around 3:40 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. He was about 1.5 miles North of Route E.
The report said the crash happened when Stogsdill failed to yield to emergency vehicles and traveled off the right side of the road. The motorcycle hit a field entrance, overturned and ejected Stogsdill.
According to the report, he was wearing a helmet, but not one approved by MoDOT. Troopers said the helmet came off during the crash.
