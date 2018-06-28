Motorcyclist loses control and crashes; sent to hospital with injuries

JEFFERSON CITY - A man was hurt after he crashed his motorcycle early Friday afternoon. Jefferson City Police Department officers responded to the 5300 block of Algoa Road for the wreck at noon.

Motorcyclist Eric Snook, 20, said he saw an object in the road, swerved to miss it and lost control. Snook said the motorcycle started to skid and he fell over. The motorcycle slid across the pavement and hit a curb, he said.

Officers said an ambulance took Snook to the hospital for treatment. JCPD said he had minor injuries.

JCPD said Snook was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time of the crash.