Motorcyclist Loses Control Causing His Death

PHELPS COUNTY - Motorcyclist Wilson Woolsey lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from his motorcycle Monday afternoon at 3:45 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The 68-year-old was heading eastbound on Highway 8, about two miles south of St. James.

Woolsey was pronounced dead at the scene by Phelps County Coroner Larry Swinfard. Woolsey was taken directly to the Phelps County Morgue.

This is the tenth fatality for Troop I this year.