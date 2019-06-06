Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle

COLUMBIA - A motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries after colliding with a Columbia Police Department vehicle Tuesday evening.

Police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Brown Station Road near Leeway Drive.

The motorcycle was seen travelling southbound in the northbound lane when it struck the patrol vehicle, police said.

The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.