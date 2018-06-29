Motte Not Cleared to Throw, May Need Surgery

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals closer Jason Motte faces reconstructive elbow surgery if his condition does not improve in the next three weeks or so.

Motte, who had a career-high 42 saves last season, has been shut down since late March because of a strained right elbow. He was not cleared to throw after an MRI exam Tuesday didn't show sufficient improvement.

General manager John Mozeliak said the team should have a good idea by early May whether the 30-year-old Motte would be able to pitch this season.

The news comes a day after stand-in closer Mitchell Boggs was charged with six earned runs in one-third of an inning in the Cincinnati Reds' nine-run ninth inning.