Mountaineers roll over Tigers, Tigers fall below .500

MORGANTOWN, WV - The Tigers walked into the WVU Coliseum and suffered a 74-51 defeat to the 14th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

The Tiger defense looked helpless at the beginning of the game after West Virginia took an early 20-8 lead. They managed to gain some momentum close the gap to a single point point going into halftime.

Once again, coming out of the locker room, Mizzou looked lost on the court as the Mountaineers mounted a 21-0 run to bring the score to 47-25 before the halfway mark in the second half. It continued to look bleak for the Tigers as the offense was no match for the Mountaineer defense. The starting five put up a total of 14 points while the team shot 28% from the field and 27% from 3. Torrence Watson was Mizzou's leading scorer with 19 points off the bench.

After falling to 9-10, is the first time this season that the Tigers have fallen below .500. The Tigers look to bounce back on Tuesday, January 28 against the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:30pm CT at Mizzou Arena.