Mounted Police Stables Reopen in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four years after the discovery of lead paint forced closure of the St. Louis Mounted Police stables in Forest Park, the stables are open again.

The stables were closed for remediation in 2009. KMOX Radio reports that the unit today has fewer horses than it did four years ago. Lt. Carlos Ross says three police officers and one park ranger are certified to ride six horses, but he is seeking to increase those numbers.

The St. Louis Mounted Police Unit dates to 1867. The unit disbanded in 1948 but was re-established in 1970.