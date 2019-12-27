Mounted Police Stables Reopen in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four years after the discovery of lead paint forced closure of the St. Louis Mounted Police stables in Forest Park, the stables are open again.
The stables were closed for remediation in 2009. KMOX Radio reports that the unit today has fewer horses than it did four years ago. Lt. Carlos Ross says three police officers and one park ranger are certified to ride six horses, but he is seeking to increase those numbers.
The St. Louis Mounted Police Unit dates to 1867. The unit disbanded in 1948 but was re-established in 1970.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Commission is set to approve plans for improvements at Optimist Sports... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When Robin Utz and her husband came in for their 20-week ultrasound, they were ready to see the... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - Amanda Trimble, the Moniteau County assessor, is resigning from her office amid accusations she used taxpayer money for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The state named 60 approved applicants for medical marijuana cultivation facilities Thursday. The approved facilities have... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Missouri State Highway Patrol and Callaway County deputies arrested a 20-year-old man for an attempted bank robbery Thursday.... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Joe Baker has portrayed the role of Santa Claus in mid-Missouri for the last 30 years. ... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - The 13th annual Centralia lighted tractor parade was the largest parade the community has seen so far, with... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four separate shootings in St. Louis on Christmas have left seven people wounded. The St.... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Several generations come each year to get a Christmas tree at Starr Pines Farm. The farm provides... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead. The Kansas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Red kettles for donations to the Salvation Army come out in the holiday season every year, but this year... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Last minute holiday shopping is normal for Xaiveira Coats. Coats bought most of her gifts for her... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a 1977 state law dictating how St. Louis County municipalities... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the colder temperatures arrive in mid-Missouri, Will Treelighter has already been thinking about his next design. He’s... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery targeting a delivery driver at Campus View apartments Tuesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
ELDON - The streets in Eldon were pretty quiet on Christmas Eve. But the town was buzzing with news of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- For over 20 years, the Living Windows celebration has taken over Jefferson City for one night each year.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army's Christmas campaign in Columbia is down 45% this year. In a press release, the... More >>
in